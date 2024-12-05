Statewide: Illinois' deceitful path to statehood
Illinois celebrated its 206th birthday this week. When it became a state in 1818, it faced obstacles. Among them, the state lacked the population that was needed. But those determined to become part of the union found a way. "We cooked the books," said author Tara McClellan McAndrew.
We'll have a conversation about how Illinois gained statehood.
Also:
* Joe Deacon reports from Peoria about a new ordinance that allows for fines and even jail time for homeless individuals.
* Colin Schoop reports on some high school students getting bylines in local newspapers.
* Emily Hays tells us about the loss of relationships among students and teachers behind bars at the now closed Stateville Correctional Center.
* We have a report on Chicago's Hubbard Street Dance Company. It's the only company allowed to add a Bob Fosse work to its repertoire.
* A reporter shares her experience traveling by train from Illinois and Miami.
* Hector Alejandro Arzate of Harvest Public Media reports on research into how insects communicate.
* Will Bauer checks in from the Metro East where a longtime Democratic stronghold appears to be trending a bit more Republican.
* Charlie Schlenker with WGLT talks with Illinois agriculture leaders about a new Trump Administration and their concerns when it comes to trade policy.
* Mawa Iqbal visits the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum to see an exhibit featuring the work of sculptor Richard Hunt.