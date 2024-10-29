Could a new Illinois state flag be waving in the wind soon?

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the Illinois Flag Commission received more than 4,844 entries for a new state flag design.

Now that the submission period is closed, the Commission will meet before the end of the year to select the top 10 designs.

Beginning in January, the public will have the opportunity to vote online for one of 10 new designs. Choices will also include one of the three former flag designs, including the current state flag, the 1918 Centennial Flag and the 1968 Sesquicentennial Flag.

After a public feedback period, the commission will report its findings to the Illinois General Assembly by April.

Members will vote on whether to adopt a new flag, return to a previous iteration of the flag or retain the current flag.

The state flag has not had a major redesign since 1915.