The Capital's Community & News Service
FEMA says disaster aid for Illinois counties will continue | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 9, 2024 at 6:56 AM CDT
  • Federal Emergency Management Agency says disaster aid will continue for Illinois' counties impacted by July's storms
  • One juror from last year's ComEd bribery case is keeping an eye on the Madigan trial
  • You can still register to vote if you haven't already done so
  • Illinois voters need to know they aren't required to have an ID to vote
  • Illinois public health officials and a physicians group have launched a media campaign to encourage more adults to get their flu and COVID vaccinations
  • The Emiquon Nature Preserve is struggling with invasive carp
