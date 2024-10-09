FEMA says disaster aid for Illinois counties will continue | First Listen
- Federal Emergency Management Agency says disaster aid will continue for Illinois' counties impacted by July's storms
- One juror from last year's ComEd bribery case is keeping an eye on the Madigan trial
- You can still register to vote if you haven't already done so
- Illinois voters need to know they aren't required to have an ID to vote
- Illinois public health officials and a physicians group have launched a media campaign to encourage more adults to get their flu and COVID vaccinations
- The Emiquon Nature Preserve is struggling with invasive carp