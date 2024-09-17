REO Speedwagon rolls with the changes, will stop touring after current tour

REO Speedwagon’s November stop is likely to be their last in the Twin Cities.

The long-running rock band with Central Illinois roots, whose top hits include Can’t Fight this Feeling, Time for Me to Fly and Rolling with the Changes, announced on their website the band will stop touring on Jan. 1, 2025. The Nov. 9 show at Grossinger Motors Arena and a Nov. 22 stop in Rockford are the band’s only Illinois tour dates for the rest of the year.

Bass guitarist and vocalist Bruce Hall, a band member for nearly 50 years, took a leave of absence in November 2023 to have back surgery. A member of Elton John’s band, Matt Bissonette, has been subbing for Hall, who according to the band’s statement, intended to be back on the road by now and “never had any intention of retiring or walking away.”

The statement said Hall, 71, is not yet able to perform at “the level fans have come to expect,” leading to “irreconcilable differences” with lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Kevin Cronin, another continual presence in REO Speedwagon since 1970.

Keyboardest Neal Doughty, 78, is the band’s sole original member. Lead guitarist Dave Amato and drummer Bryan Hitt have been touring with the band since 1989. The band formed in Champaign in 1967 when Doughty, then an electrical engineering major at the University of Illinois, began jamming in a residence hall basement with percussionist Alan Gratzer.

Since then, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million records and landed more than a dozen Top 40 hits.

“Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever,” said the statement.

REO Speedwagon plays at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison, St., Bloomington. Tickets are $55-$175 at 309-434-2843 and grossingermotorsarena.com.