DNC protesters gather in downtown Chicago for first major protest of convention

Chicago got a taste Sunday of what protesters could have in store for the city this week when the Democratic National Convention finally gets underway.

Plenty of big tests still lay ahead. Among them is what’s been billed as a massive protest against the Israel-Hamas war that’s set to begin at noon Monday at Union Park.

But protesters made their presence known Sunday, the day before the convention opens, with a march that began at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. It continued south to the General John Logan Monument in Grant Park, which appeared in iconic photos from the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago in 1968.

Protesters also tried to disturb a delegate party at Navy Pier. They promised a “week of justice” as they protested outside. An organizer who would only identify herself as Jinan said they were there to confront the official Democratic Party over the war.

“Welcome to hell week,” Jinan added.

One protester managed to storm the stage at the party and grab a microphone, according to a video obtained by the Sun-Times.

“You are funding a genocide,” the protester said.

As that person was removed from the stage, others could be heard chanting in support.

The protest that began at Michigan and Wacker was organized by a coalition of groups to not only demand an end to the Israel-Hamas war, but to advocate for reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights. The mix of advocacy meant some rally-goers carried Palestinian flags — while others dressed up as medication abortion pills.

They were all met by a strong show of force from Chicago police. Officers on bicycles lined the streets wheel-to-wheel. Supt. Larry Snelling joined them.

The group rallied for more than an hour at Michigan and Wacker before marching to the monument. “Free abortion on demand” read one sign held by a protester. Another read “resistance is justified from Stonewall to Palestine.”

Police say they will release information on arrests on Monday morning.

Activist Nadine Naber, of the Arab American Cultural Center, accused Democratic politicians of “hiding” behind women and LGBTQ+ rights while funding the war in Gaza.

“We are here to fight for our bodies and our hearts,” Naber said. “I believe that any movement guided by radical collective love is like fire, it’s inextinguishable, so free Palestine and free them all.”

Sarah O’Neill, 60, of Chicago, said she joined the protest to remind people that the fight for women’s reproductive rights is ongoing, and it won’t end even if a Democrat wins the White House.

“I know that the Democrats are generally pro-choice and support the issues that women have, but you never know what’s going to happen,” she said.

O’Neill carried a sign that read “Vaginas brought you into this world and vaginas will vote you out!” She decried efforts to restrict mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in a medication abortion.

That issue is what drove Vicki Roush to attend the rally alongside members of Abortion Access Front dressed as one of those pills. They said the costumes were made by a designer who has worked on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“We want people to know how safe abortion pills can be,” Roush said, adding that she “hates” efforts to curtail access to the drugs.

“That’s why I’m here, that’s why I’m dressed up in this weirdo outfit right now,” she said.

Some protest groups took to the streets downtown, but members of the Poor People’s Army invited supporters to join them for a night of DJs, poetry and live music. They have a march planned at 4 p.m. Monday.

Galen Tyler, a Philadelphia resident who runs security for what’s also known as the Poor People’s Economic Campaign, stood at a desk in the St. Bonaventure Church event hall in Lincoln Park as people entered.

Tyler said the group wants everyone to be able to bring attention to issues they’re concerned about ahead of the election, regardless of any challenges they may face.

“We want to keep it so we don’t leave anyone out, this is space for everyone,” Tyler said. “Some people can’t protest or sleep in tent cities, but some people know how to write poetry. Some people know how to take the pain that people are feeling and put it into song. … People should be able to express themselves as a way to move things further.”

Meanwhile, leaders from the Coalition to March on the DNC — which is planning the march against the Israel-Hamas war set to begin at Union Park — vowed to keep pushing for a longer route for their Monday demonstration.

The city granted their permit to march within “sight and sound” of the United Center, but restricted them to a 1.1-mile route. The march organizers have asked for a 2.4-mile route that continues west on Washington to Oakley or Western.

If they don’t get their desired route, spokesman Hatem Abudayyeh said the march will follow the city’s route.

“If the city does not agree at step off, we will march the route,” Abudayyeh said. “And listen, we have a philosophy in Chicago that the numbers dictate what the route is.”