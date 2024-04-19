An Illinois Senate proposal aims to ban single-use toiletry containers | First Listen
- An Illinois Senate proposal aims to ban single-use toiletry containers.
- Illinois Democratic lawmakers want to update the state's decades-old child labor laws.
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants to make a state compensation program for victims of violent crime more accessible.
- Legislation to prevent a dead person from being charged interest on property taxes is moving through the legislature.
- Governor Pritzker celebrates a new development in renewable energy.