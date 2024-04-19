© 2024 NPR Illinois
An Illinois Senate proposal aims to ban single-use toiletry containers | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 19, 2024 at 6:16 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • An Illinois Senate proposal aims to ban single-use toiletry containers.
  • Illinois Democratic lawmakers want to update the state's decades-old child labor laws.
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants to make a state compensation program for victims of violent crime more accessible.
  • Legislation to prevent a dead person from being charged interest on property taxes is moving through the legislature.
  • Governor Pritzker celebrates a new development in renewable energy.
