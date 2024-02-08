© 2024 NPR Illinois
Statewide: The pipeline pushback

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published February 8, 2024 at 9:27 AM CST
A semi-trailer emblazoned with the slogan, “No hazardous carbon pipelines,” greeted drivers entering the town of Fremont, Iowa in early fall of 2023. Navigator CO2 Ventures announced in October that it was canceling its multi-state pipeline project, which would have run near the small town.
Grant Gerlock/Iowa Public Radio
A semi-trailer emblazoned with the slogan, “No hazardous carbon pipelines,” greeted drivers entering the town of Fremont, Iowa in early fall of 2023. Navigator CO2 Ventures announced in October that it was canceling its multi-state pipeline project, which would have run near the small town.

Pipeline projects, including those proposed as part of efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions, criss-cross the Midwest. But they face resistance from farmers and landowners who cite past projects that exposed regulatory gaps and left behind considerable damage. We'll listen to a report.

Also:

* Peter Medlin investigates two juvenile detention centers labeled "non-compliant" in education and discipline.

* Reporter Adriana Cardona Maguigad explains some mistakes and challenges for Chicago migrants seeking work permits.

* Lincoln historian and author Michael Burlingame discusses his book "The Black Man's President."

* Just in time for Valentine's Day, Brad Palmer has a conversation with Sydney Waters of the Better Business Bureau about romance scams.

* Farrah Anderson reports on an investigation into the Rantoul Police Department, which hasn't implemented department-wide training following two fatal police shootings.

* Alex Degman profiles the 12th Congressional District race among two Republicans — incumbent Mike Bost and former gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey.
Sean Crawford
