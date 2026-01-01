Carle Health adds visitor restrictions amid rise in respiratory illnesses

Carle Health has placed temporary visitor restrictions to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses at each of its facilities, including Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

The Urbana-based health care system said the rate of respiratory illness has been increasing across Central and southeastern Illinois.

Carle said it will limit patient rooms to two visitors at a time and will not allow visitors under age 18. Carle also is strongly encouraging anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms to wear a mask while visiting one of its health facilities.

“Carle Health continuously monitors the rate of RSV, flu, COVID-19 and other infections in the areas we serve and have seen a steady incline over the past weeks,” said Dr. Robert Healy, Carle Health Quality, Patient Safety and Patient Experience chief associate medical director.

“Based on this data and the recommendations of IDPH [Illinois Department of Public Health] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control], taking additional, temporary precautions in our care facilities is necessary to reduce the spread of illness.”

Carle Health staff also plan to take additional steps to reduce the spread of respiratory illness, adding the steps have previously helped prevent infections and helped patients recover more quickly.