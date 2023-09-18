Sangamon, other Illinois counties approved for federal aid after summer storms

Federal aid for storms that struck 19 central Illinois counties this summer has been approved. The federal funds will help pay for storm cleanup and more.

The storms struck in late June through early July and produced tornadoes, straight line winds, heavy rain, and hail. Five tornadoes, with winds in excess of 100 miles per hour, were confirmed.

The City of Springfield was struck by a derecho June 29. Afterward, the City dealt with widespread power outages for days after the storm.

The mayor's office said it has submitted an estimate of $9 million for disaster-related expenses.

Additionally, the Springfield Fire Department, Police Department, and Department of Public Works have submitted an estimate of $2 million for expenses related to disaster health & safety and debris management.

The City will provide a portion of the approved eligible costs, while the remaining 75% will be received from Federal Public Assistance, according a news release.

It said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will be collaborating closely with the City of Springfield to facilitate the next steps in the process and determine the final amount awarded.

“The impact of the derecho has been felt deeply by our community,” said Mayor Buscher. “FEMA's approval of Public Assistance brings hope to our city. This vital support will not only assist us in recovery efforts, but also help us rebuild our infrastructure, restore essential services, and provide much-needed relief to businesses who have been affected by this disaster.”

The money will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The next phase in the Public Assistance process will involve a series of applicant briefings designed to identify and document the extent of damage. The details will be used to prepare project worksheets, which form the basis for determining eligible work for FEMA support.

The counties getting help include Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Hancock, Macon, McDonough, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Scott, Vermillion, Warren, and Washington counties.