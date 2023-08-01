Sangamon County, grocery stores providing replacement food after June storm

In response to the recent storms and power outages that have affected our community, Sangamon County, in collaboration with local grocery stores, has announced a new initiative to support impacted residents.

The County will provide replacement food boxes to up to 2,000 eligible households through the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) program. Each food box, valued at $100, aims to help replenish perishable food items lost during the storms.

"During times of crisis, it's essential that we come together as a community to support those in need," said Lori Williams, Vice Chair of the Sangamon County Board. "This food replacement program will provide much-needed assistance to our fellow residents and help them recover from the recent challenges."

To ensure broader access to the food boxes, the County has partnered with multiple Springfield grocery stores.

According to Dave MacDonna, Director of Sangamon County Community Resources, "The partnership with local grocery stores, including Ruler Foods, Humphrey's Market, and HyVee, has been instrumental in expanding the reach of this program. Their dedication to serving our community is commendable, and together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those affected."

“This is a fantastic example of a caring community,” said County Board Member Brad Miller, “These local businesses employ our neighbors, friends, and family members. With their generosity and help from Sangamon County, this program will provide assistance to our citizens who are in need.”

The Community Resources Office will accept applications and register households for the food boxes on August 3rd, 4th, 7th, and 8th from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm; or until all vouchers have been claimed.

To apply for the food replacement program, eligible Sangamon County residents must complete a self-affirmation form at the Community Resources Office at 2833 S Grand Ave E, Springfield.

Applicants must verify their residency within Sangamon County, specify the power outage duration, and confirm that their total household income is within 200% of the Federal Poverty limit for 2023.

Additionally, applicants can not have received SNAP reimbursement for the spoiled food in their home and provide their DHS Case Number.