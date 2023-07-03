Chatham provides Monday update on power restoration work

The Village of Chatham was in the path of a tornado that occurred Thursday, part of a larger storm that left damage throughout the region. On Monday, the village issued the following announcements:

With (mostly) cooperative weather yesterday (Sunday) our Village Electric Department and all our supporting agencies were able to restore power to Quail Meadows, the Highlands, and the south side of Walnut.

More significantly one of the main feed lines out of the south substantial has been restored. This entire line was completely destroyed in the storm, requiring extensive tree removal and the replacement of 14 poles. Having this significant line restored allows our electrical crews to begin to branch off it and work into additional areas.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY INCREASING OVER THE NEXT TWO DAYS

Please use caution, continue to seek hydration, find places to cool down, and assist your neighbors. Our community has proved how much they are willing to aid each other.

ADDITIONAL RAIN IN THE FORECAST MIDWEEK

With the amount of debris around the Village, we are asking our residents and business for assistance in helping make sure that storm drains along the roadways in front of your homes and businesses are clear to accommodate drainage during the predicted rain. Clearing parking lots, sidewalks, and curbs of debris aids us in keeping these drains clear overtime. Our community remains resilient in the response to this disaster, and we greatly appreciate your assistance to the Village and your neighbors.

CHATHAM LIBRARY OPEN FOR COOLING, CHARGING, AND RELAXING

The Chatham Area Library will be open their normal operating hours today from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and will also open Tuesday, July 4, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The library has outlets to charge devices, as well as computer access and wi-fi. They welcome all and their children with space to socialize, play, and read for all ages.

MEALS AVAILABLE LOCALLY

Community volunteers have organized a hotdog give away in the parking lot at the Chatham Public Library at 11:30 am today to help feed those that have been without power and those that are helping to clear our neighborhoods.

SPOILED FOOD DISPOSAL

The Village has a small dumpster located in Community Park near the parking lot by diamond #3 (near the Dewberry Trail entrance to the park). If you are without power and have spoiled food that needs to be disposed of, and do not anticipate your normal garbage disposal to arrive for Monday service, this dumpster is available for you. The dumpster is currently full and our Parks Department is arranging for it to be emptied and replaced for continued availability.

This dumpster is ONLY FOR FOOD WASTE from impacted areas. Please do not dispose of anything other than food items in this extremely limited resource.

DEVICE CHARGING STATIONS

Multiple small device charging stations are being positioned throughout local establishments that have power and public access. These devices are currently located at Scoop Du Jour, pending additional locations.

WHERE OUR CREWS ARE

Debris removal crews continue to be heavily focused in areas near RP Lumber and Bonniebrook today.

They are clearing access to roads, alleyways, and yards for linemen. Use extra caution around all of the large, heavy equipment working in this area and throughout the Village.

Electrical crews are focused on primary transmission lines and pole removal and replacement throughout the village. As these primary lines are fully reconstructed and in place, they begin to work

on the secondary lines into neighborhoods. Large, heavy, equipment is operating throughout the

Village. Use caution when traveling near the equipment as they will be operating in narrow roadways and alleyways blocking areas of travel and creating line-of-sight restrictions.

WHO IS HERE

Our electric department is being supported by additional linemen and equipment from Waterloo, Naperville, Riverton, and a large contract crew from Asplundh that have arrived from Connecticut.

Additional electrical support has also arrived from Sullivan today to join them.

These crews are all identified with municipal or company names on their trucks and equipment and wear high visibility clothing.

Additional equipment and assistance in our streets from the villages of Auburn, Riverton, and Greenville, Chatham and Ball Townships, and Brown Storm Services. Sangamon County is providing additional support.

WHAT YOU’LL SEE FROM OUR CREWS TODAY

Heavy focus on debris removal in the southern portion of the town, electrical line work throughout the village centered on the significant transmission lines, damaged pole removal and replacement to rebuild the electric distribution system.

CREWS REMAIN IN ALLEYS, EASEMENTS, AND BACKYARDS

Take notice that linemen and public works crews need to continue to enter backyards, alleyways, and easements. There is a substantial amount of equipment that will have to be moved through yards and

rear easement areas to clear trees and restore power.

In doing so, crews may be required to remove undamaged property such as standing fences. When our crews are removing undamaged property, they are photographing and documenting what they have to remove for future replacement.

POWER RESTORATION ESTIMATES

Access to damaged areas has allowed our Electric Department to issue estimates on service restoration to larger neighborhoods and areas. Maps of these areas can be found at

htps://chathamil.gov/pressrelease/2023-07-01-storm-power-outage-maps.

While these maps do not cover all areas that are without power, they include areas that our Electric Department has been able to access and assess damage in. These maps represent the current best estimates for the power restoration to the general area. The legend at the bottom of each map provides the estimated restoration time.

It is fully anticipated that individual houses may still be without power as each neighborhood is energized. These specific issues are expected to occur, and at this time we do not need these isolated

outages to be reported. Additional alerts will be sent asking for those reports at the appropriate time.

TREE, LIMB, AND BRANCH SITES

The Village has established three locations for dropping any branches removed from yards. These areas are ONLY for tree debris. The Village CANNOT take building materials, damaged fencing, or any other waste other than tree debris. At this time, disposal of those items must be arranged individually. The

locations are:

1. The southwest parking lot in Community Park near Main Street.

2. The rocked, empty lot on the west side of Veterans’ Memorial Square

3. The empty lot on the corner of Plummer Boulevard and White Birch Drive. Access to the lot is off

White Birch Drive. Please do not dump limbs in the school property on the north side of Plummer.

Use extreme caution in these areas and around the heavy equipment that is present throughout the Village.

THE BIKEPATH FROM WALNUT TO PLUMMER REMAINS CLOSED

Powerlines and limbs are down in this section and should be avoided. Be alert for downed limbs on all other portions of the trail.

Stay safe and hydrated today, and thank you all.

