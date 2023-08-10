Springfield sets rainfall record

Wednesday's heavy rains left vehicles stranded and many with flooded basements.

The storm band dropped between 2 to 4+ inches of rain in Sangamon County.

The National Weather Service said Springfield's official monitoring station recorded a new 24-hour rainfall record of 3.64 inches. That is located at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.

Some other locations reported even higher totals.

The previous record was 2.18 inches set in 2021.

The flash flooding also delivered a setback to the Illinois State Fair, as it prepared to get underway Thursday. Harness racing was postponed for the first day and midway rides were delayed opening for a few hours as ride inspections, which were scheduled Wednesday, were pushed back.