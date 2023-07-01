Tornadoes confirmed as part of Thursday storm

A June 29 derecho that brought damaging straight line winds also resulted in several tornadoes. The National Weather Service did field surveys and determined five tornadoes were part of the storm.

The first, with EF2 intensity, started near the intersection of Curran Road and Spaulding Orchard Rd, where large sections of roof structure were removed from a home. A personal weather station at the intersection of Curran Road and Mansion Road measured a wind gust of 109 mph. The peak wind was estimated at 120 mph. The tornado lasted for over nine miles with a maximum width of 800 yards, moving through Chatham, ending past I-55, south of the Lake Springfield bridge. There were multiple damage reports.

NWS /

An EF1 tornado at Lincoln began at 12:26 p.m. near the Eaton plant along Lincoln Parkway on the north side of town, and tracked northeast. Its greatest strength occurred as it downed large electrical poles near exit 133 on I-55, with winds estimated at 100 mph. This tornado passed within 2 miles of the National Weather Service office at the Logan County Airport.

NWS /

A touchdown just east of Sangchris Lake State Park occurred in Christian County. The EF1 tornado lifted one mile southwest of Sharpsburg. While most of the damage was to trees, a metal farm building was demolished near the intersection of E. 1800 North Rd. and N. 800 East Rd.

NWS /

An EF1 tornado touched down in far eastern Logan County, about 3 miles southwest of Waynesville. It collapsed a farm building in western De Witt County near the intersection of Thorps Rd. and South Rd. The damage path continued east paralleling Thorps Rd. before entering Wapella, where the tornado was at its widest. Extensive tree damage occurred in Wapella, with some home damage as well.

NWS /

An EF1 tornado touched down north of Taylorville near the intersection of E. 1700 North Rd. and N. 1250 East Rd. It largely caused tree damage, but it did damage a house northeast of Taylorville, where a personal weather station measured a wind gust of 101 mph.

NWS /

Widespread, significant straight-line wind damage was reported across the area, with damage to homes and buildings, trees and power lines down and numerous power outages.

