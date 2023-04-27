Statewide: Lawmakers to decide fate of private school scholarship program

A state program that offers scholarships to private schools will end if the Illinois General Assembly doesn't act soon. We have a report on the Invest In Kids Act, signed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner. While some families say it has helped their children's education, there are critics who argue it hurts public schools.

Also this week:

* Alex Degman tells us about workforce training in the cannabis industry happening at Illinois colleges and universities.

* Steve Gossard, a former curator of special collections at Illinois State University's Milner Library, brings us the history of the circus in Illinois.

Illinois State University Milner Library Special Collections /

* Author Tara McClellan McAndrew discusses the roots of the Second City Theater in Chicago.

* Dana Cronin talks with Julialynne Walker about efforts to make farmer's markets more inclusive.

* Eva Tesfaye with Harvest Public Media reports on efforts to restrict foreign ownership of farmland.

* We visit with Debby Funk of "Funk's Grove Pure Maple Sirup" about the impact climate change is having on the more than century old business.

* Peter Medlin tells us how the pandemic created new challenges for students with disabilities.

* Lisa Philip has details on the stress some families feel when making decisions about college.