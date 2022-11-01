Illinois opens second round of EV rebates

Illinois has again offering money to help individuals purchase electric vehicles.

“The Illinois EPA saw a great deal of interest in electric vehicle rebates in the first round, with more than 2,000 applications received and over $8.7 million issued in rebates,” said Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim. “Electric vehicles represent the cleanest form of transportation available today, reducing volatile organic compounds and other greenhouse gases. We continue to encourage residents to take advantage of this rebate program, which also provides an environmental benefit for our state.”

The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker in the fall of 2021.

Applications for a second-round rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program can be found at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/ceja/Pages/Electric-Vehicle-Rebates.aspx.

Applications must be postmarked on or before January 31, 2023.

Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

* The rebate application must be postmarked within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date AND the rebate application must be postmarked on or before the end of the rebate cycle, January 31, 2023.

* The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

* The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

* Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

* The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.

* Individuals cannot have been the recipient of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.

* The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

* The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

* Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

As with the first round of funding and as required under CEJA, Illinois EPA will prioritize the review of applications from low-income purchasers and award rebates to purchasers accordingly. Low income is defined as persons and families whose income does not exceed 80 percent of the State median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Illinois EPA’s EV Rebate website includes a Frequently Asked Questions (en Español) document to answer questions about the program.

Rebates will be issued to eligible applicants subject to availability of funds. The following rebate amounts have been set forth in statute:

* A $4,000 rebate for an all-electric vehicle. Note: The vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge, and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under the program.

* A $1,500 rebate is available for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle.

* After the application period closes, rebates will be issued to eligible applicants based on funding availability.

Individuals interested in receiving updates on Illinois EPA’s EV programs may register for the EV Listserv at:

https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/ceja/Pages/default.aspx.