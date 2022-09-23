© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois

State Week: Corruption allegations surface again in Illinois government

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler IIIJerry Nowicki
Published September 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT
State Sen. Emil Jones III was arraigned this week on charges of bribery and lying to the FBI. The son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr. is the latest lawmaker to be ensnared in the federal investigation surrounding a red light camera company.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged Senator Jones and another Illinois Democrat, Sen. Michael Hastings, to relinquish their office. Hastings faces accusations that include domestic abuse.

Hastings has denied the accusations and Jones entered a not guilty plea in court.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki.

