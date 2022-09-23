State Week: Corruption allegations surface again in Illinois government

State Sen. Emil Jones III was arraigned this week on charges of bribery and lying to the FBI. The son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr. is the latest lawmaker to be ensnared in the federal investigation surrounding a red light camera company.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged Senator Jones and another Illinois Democrat, Sen. Michael Hastings, to relinquish their office. Hastings faces accusations that include domestic abuse.

Hastings has denied the accusations and Jones entered a not guilty plea in court.

