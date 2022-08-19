HSHS St. John's Hospital names new president and CEO

A California administrator will take over next month as HSHS St. John's Hospital next president and CEO. Matthew Fry, who has worked with Sutter Health System and its affiliates, has accepted the position, according to an announcement Friday.

Fry will begin the position September 19. His biography shows he began his healthcare career as an administrative fellow in 2013 with Sutter Physicians Service. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Humboldt State University in Arcata, CA, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nevada in Reno, and a Master of Healthcare Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, La. He is currently working on his Doctor of Healthcare Administration from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., and expects to complete the program in 2023.

“I am excited to meet the colleagues and providers of St. John’s Hospital and continue to support them in delivering high-quality, compassionate care to the patients served by HSHS. I am also looking forward to becoming an active member of the Springfield community by getting involved with many of the local organizations,” Fry said. He and wife, Amanda, and their three children will relocate to the area.

Damond Boatwright, HSHS President & CEO, sent a memo about the change. Boatwright said Fry is currently serving as the assistant administrator/COO at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (ABSMC) in Oakland, Cal. He's also held the positions of area operations executive/COO for Sutter Valley Medical Foundation in Sacramento; director of clinical operations at Sutter Physician Services in Salt Lake City, Utah; and home health administrator at Sutter Care at Home in San Leandro, Cal.

"I also want to deeply thank Allison Paul, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer at St. John’s, for additionally serving as the interim president and CEO." said Boatwright.

