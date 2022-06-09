Statewide: Illinois' role in women's suffrage
In June 1919, Illinois was the first state that voted on ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. While a paperwork typo forced a separate vote several days later, it doesn't take away from the state's importance in women's suffrage.
That story and more reports and conversations on Statewide.
This week:
* Illinois' child welfare agency is routinely leaving some of the young people in its care locked up in jail for weeks, or even months. Patrick Smith tells us why.
* Sean Crawford talks with author Tara McClellan McAndrew about Illinois' role in giving women the right to vote.
* Yvonne Boose with WNIJ reports how a bit of power has turned a manual piece of equipment into something more.
* Peter Medlin speaks with Ari Owens, one of two women of color elected to the DeKalb School Board. She reflects on her first year on the job.
* Kate Grumke has more on how a St. Louis County school district is trying something new to help students disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
* Harvest Public Media's Jonathon Ahl reports on how combining two breeds, cattle and buffalo, could result in a market demand for the meat.
* Side Effects Public Media's Christine Herman talks with Dan Gorenstein, host of the podcast Tradeoffs, about medical respite programs. They can help the homeless when hospitalization is not an option.
* WBEZ's Dave McKinney reports on the Illinois governor's race and how Republicans are calling attention to deaths at a veterans' home. It's the same playbook Democrat J.B. Pritzker used in 2018.