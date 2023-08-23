© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois Products Farmers Market canceled due to the heat

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
Illinois Products Farmers Market on Facebook

The Illinois Products Farmers Market in Springfield won't be held Thursday, August 24, because of high heat and humidity. The area is under an excessive heat warning until Friday night.

Organizers issued a statement online:

"We care about our customers, vendors, and staff and want everyone to stay safe. Stay cool and stay tuned for next week's market lineup."

The market is held Thursday afternoons at the pavilion on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

