Forum on CO2 pipeline set for Monday night

A public forum is planned Monday night on Navigator Heartland Greenway’s proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The project would transport CO2 from five states to Illinois, where it would be stored underground.

The pipeline would stretch through several Illinois counties, including Morgan, Sangamon, Christian and Montgomery.

The company says the geology of the region makes it well suited for storing the carbon dioxide. It's touted as a way to reduce emissions, which lead to global warming.

But critics worry about environmental contamination, including pipeline leaks.

The project is still awaiting regulatory approval, but could get underway next year if that is received.

Both sides will be represented at the hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the BOS Center in downtown Springfield. Navigator Heartland Greenway will make a presentation. Also, members of the Coalition to Stop CO 2 Pipelines will lay out objections and concerns.

Members of the Sangamon County Board, local community members, and other event attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the proposed project.

