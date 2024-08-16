Following the Sonya Massey shooting, a citizen's commission is being formed

An effort to bring together community members to address a variety of issues in the aftermath of Sonya Massey’s death has been announced.

Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter and State Senator Doris Turner Friday proposed forming the Massey Commission. An announcement said it will work on matters relating to law enforcement practices, mental health responses, and community relations, “with the goal of creating tangible, practical, and equitable solutions for the betterment of all who call Sangamon County home.”

Massey was shot July 6 in her kitchen by a former Sangamon County deputy. He faces first degree murder charges and the fallout has resulted in Sheriff Jack Campbell announcing plans to resign at the end of the month. Massey had called 9-1-1 to report a prowler.

Reporters discovered her mother called the day before, telling a dispatcher her daughter was having a mental breakdown but wasn't a danger to herself or others.

The Commission will be co-chaired by Dr. Jerry Kruse, Dean and Provost of the SIU School of Medicine; Pastor T. Ray McJunkins, pastor of Union Baptist Church; and Nina Harris, chair of the Illinois Commission on Equity and Inclusion.

“Since the morning of Sonya Massey’s murder, Senator Turner and I have engaged in a running conversation about the tragedy, its causes, and its consequences,” Van Meter said. “We have reached out to contacts in other communities who have experienced such trauma in an effort to learn from them the best path forward. The consistent advice has been: Careful listening, absolute transparency, and a firm resolve to adopt best practices.”

Van Meter also said he expects an open, inclusive, and conclusive process.

“The ultimate conclusions and recommendation of this commission will undoubtedly require implementation from various levels and units of government, I am confident that the Sangamon County Board will do its part,” he added.

“Since Sonya Massey’s death, I’ve been dedicated to ensuring our community trusts those elected to serve and those called to provide service,” said Sen. Turner. “I hope the Sonya Massey Commission honors her life by finding solutions to advance our community.”

The Massey Commission, to be composed of volunteers from diverse backgrounds and no elected officials, will conduct a thorough examination of the underlying causes that led to Sonya Massey’s death.

“The deaths of Sonya Massey and Earl Moore, Jr., and the harm done to Gregory Small, Jr., at times in which they sought help from public entities, has shaken Sangamon County to its moral core”, said Dr. Jerry Kruse. “The people of Sangamon County must now engage in meaningful and sustained actions to address the issues related to these events. The Massey Commission will guide the process to engage the community; to hear, respect and understand all voices; to begin a process to develop mutual trust; to repair fragmented and inequitable systems, and to ensure safety for those in need of help. We will begin the work for equity, justice and fairness in our county.”

Pastor T. Ray McJunkins said, “As the pastor of Union Baptist Church and a co-founder of Faith Coalition for the Common Good, I’ve learned that times like these call for pastors and healers as much as the times call for policy and action. The legacy of Sonya Massey and the work of this commission can set a table for both. My hope is that the work of this commission creates space for Sangamon County to be able to move toward what the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called the beloved community – a community governed by a shared commitment to equitable policies and systems for all.”

“In these unnecessarily challenging times, we must stand courageously and unwaveringly in our commitment to justice and equality,” said Nina Harris. “Through our collective strength and determination, we will overcome adversity and build a brighter future for all.”

The Massey Commission, which will ask for funding from the county board, will produce a report within one year, outlining its findings, recommendations, and proposed actions.

“The work of this Commission is essential to making Sangamon County a place where justice and equity are not just ideals, but realities. This initiative is not just about addressing a single tragedy; it’s about transforming the community for the better,” an announcement reads.

The Massey Family and Attorney Ben Crump said, “The establishment of the Sonya Massey Commission is a critical step toward ensuring that no other family suffers the same devastating loss. We applaud the creation of this Commission, which is charged with rigorously examining the policies, practices, and responses that have too often led to horrific injustice and tragedy. Efforts like these go beyond addressing past injustice –– they help create a future where the relationship between law enforcement and the communities it serves is one of trust and mutual respect, and where every individual is treated with the fairness and dignity they deserve. We are confident that this Commission will help us honor the memories of Sonya Massey and all those who have suffered at the hands of unjust, and all-too-often-fatal practices, ensuring that their legacies are signified by lasting and meaningful change.”

Those wishing to serve on the Massey Commission can apply at SangamonIL.Gov/MasseyCommission. The application deadline is August 30 at 5:00 p.m.

The three co-chairs will select the balance of the Commission from the public applications. Interested members of the community will also be solicited for various working groups. The Commission will initiate its work with a series of listening sessions, which will begin in September.