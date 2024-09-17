Sangamon County Board Chairman nominates Springfield police veteran to be the next sheriff

A retired lieutenant with the Springfield Police Department has been selected to serve as Sangamon County Sheriff. The county board chairman Andy Van Meter is nominating Paula Crouch for the role.

Crouch worked for SPD from 1999 until her retirement in 2023. Since then, she has served as the Chief Deputy of Administration for the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Crouch’s appointment needs county board approval, which could happen at the meeting Sept. 18.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been chosen to serve as the Sheriff of Sangamon County,” Crouch said. “My career in law enforcement has given me the opportunity to work with a diverse range of people and tackle complex challenges, and I look forward to bringing those experiences to this role. Protecting the safety and well-being of our citizens will always be my top priority, and I am committed to building on the foundation of the Sheriff’s Office to continue improving public safety in our county.”

Former Sheriff Jack Campbell stepped down in August following the shooting death of Sonya Massey by a former deputy. Questions have been raised about Sean Grayson’s background prior to being hired by Campbell. Grayson is awaiting trial on charges of first degree murder.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has been serving as interim sheriff until a replacement is named.

A lifelong resident of Sangamon County, Crouch graduated from Auburn High School. She holds degrees from Lincoln Land Community College and Benedictine University and a Master's in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Western Illinois University.

According to a statement from the county, before becoming a police officer, Crouch began her career in public safety as a Sangamon County 911 dispatcher.

Throughout her career, Crouch held multiple roles in the Springfield Police Department, including serving as the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers Coordinator, a neighborhood patrol officer, and a detective. She was also a member of the Hostage Negotiations Team, the Pro-Active Crime Unit, and the Critical Incident Team (CIT), among others.

In addition, Crouch served as a law enforcement training instructor, helping to mentor and develop the next generation of officers. She was also assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, where she investigated cases of child abuse, the United States Marshals Task Force, assisting with the capture of dangerous fugitives, and the Illinois Attorney General's Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Crouch has been recognized with numerous awards, including the William Herndon Award for plain clothes detective in 2005, the Sangamon County Advocate of the Year in 2012, and the American Red Cross Hero Award for Public Service in 2013. She also received the Abraham Lincoln Award for community service in 2017.

Van Meter established a review committee to evaluate the fifteen initial applications. The committee, chaired by former 7th Judicial Circuit Judge Pat Kelley, conducted a review before recommending Crouch for the role.



"We were fortunate to have a highly qualified pool of applicants," Kelley said. "After careful deliberation, the committee is confident in Paula Crouch’s ability to lead the Sheriff’s Office, and we stand firmly behind her selection.”

"Paula Crouch’s extensive experience and deep roots in our community make her the ideal person to lead the Sheriff’s Office,” Van Meter added. “As a former victim of sexual harassment and a working single mom who overcame financial difficulties, Paula knows what it is like when life knocks you down. She understands that justice is the application of human understanding to the laws designed to protect all of us from the worst of us.”

Crouch resides in rural Williams Township with her husband and two children. If approved, the appointment will be effective immediately, with the term expiring in December 2026.