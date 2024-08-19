Allmon to be interim Sangamon County Sheriff as replacement process is announced

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has been selected to fill the job of sheriff on an interim basis. Jack Campbell has announced he will resign no later than Aug. 31.

A committee has been formed to consider applications and interview those interested in the position.

Campbell is stepping down after criticism following the shooting death of Sonya Massey in her home. A former deputy, Sean Grayson, shot Massey and is now facing three counts of first degree murder.

According to a statement from the county chairman, pursuant to Section 3-3010 of the Illinois Counties Code, when a vacancy occurs in the Office of Sheriff, the position may be temporarily filled by either the Chief Deputy Sheriff through a written designation filed with the County Clerk or by the County Coroner.

Allmon will serve until a new sheriff is appointed by the board. He has been the county coroner since 2020.

"While I did not seek or request this temporary assignment, I fully understand the importance of continuity in the Sheriff's Office during this transition period. I am prepared to ensure that the Sheriff's Office operates smoothly and efficiently, and I know that the existing team in the Sheriff’s Office shares that same dedication,” Allmon said. “My role will be to uphold the constitutional responsibilities of the Sheriff's Office until a permanent successor is appointed, and I will work closely with the staff to maintain public safety and service during this interim period."

The Sangamon County Board Chair Andy Van Meter will nominate someone to be sheriff after an application and interview process. That will happen within 60 days of the vacancy with confirmation by the County Board. The appointee may serve the remainder of the term, with a general election on November 3, 2026.

As for requirements:

In order for a person to be eligible to serve as Sheriff, he or she must (1) be a US citizen; (2) a resident of the county for a year or more; (3) not be a convicted felon; and (4) and must have "a certificate attesting to his or her successful completion of the Minimum Standards Basic Law Enforcement Officers Training Course as prescribed by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board or a substantially similar training program of another state or the federal government.

Additionally, the appointee must be a member of the same political party as Sheriff Campbell when he was last elected; Accordingly, the chair is required to appoint a Republican to the vacancy.

Those who meet the criteria can submit their resume, letter of interest, and any other supporting material they wish to include (such as letters of recommendation) via email to County@co.sangamon.il.us or delivered to the Sangamon County Board Office, temporarily located in the Sangamon South Building, 300 S 9th St Floor #2, Springfield IL, 62701 (Former State Journal-Register Building). The application deadline is Tuesday, September 3rd.

”We are at a critical juncture for law enforcement in Sangamon County. The role of Sheriff is vital not only for maintaining public safety but also for fostering trust and cooperation between the Sheriff's Office and our community. I strongly encourage all qualified individuals who are committed to these values to step forward and apply,” Van Meter said. “This is not just a job; it is a responsibility to lead with integrity, transparency, and dedication. The community is counting on someone who can rise to the occasion and uphold the highest standards of law enforcement.”

Van Meter has created a committee to review applications and participate in the interview and nomination process for the new sheriff.

The committee members are: Chair of the committee, Pat Kelley, a retired 7th District Circuit Court Judge and former Sangamon County State’s Attorney; Joel Tjelmeland, a Sangamon County Board member and Chairman of the Jail Committee; Linda Douglas-Williams, a Sangamon County Board member and ranking Democrat on the Jail Committee; Raymond Poe, retired Illinois State Representative and former Illinois Director of Agriculture; Mary Beth Rodgers, First Assistant Sangamon County State’s Attorney and Springfield Park Board member; Chico Belle, retired Deputy, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office; and Catie Sheehan, SIU System Executive Director of Marketing & Communications and former Vice Chair of the Sangamon County Board.

“I and my fellow committee members are honored to be entrusted with this responsibility by Chairman Van Meter,” said Pat Kelley. “Throughout my years of service in the judiciary and as a State’s Attorney, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that effective law enforcement can have on a community. A strong, principled sheriff’s office is essential for ensuring justice and maintaining public confidence in our legal system. Our goal as a committee is to conduct a thorough and fair evaluation of all applicants and to select the best candidate who can lead the office with competence, integrity, and a clear vision for the future."