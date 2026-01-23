© 2026 NPR Illinois
State Week: Lawmakers discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMike Miletich
Published January 23, 2026 at 12:19 PM CST
Top Democrats are reviewing possible changes to what is often called the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bail in Illinois. That took effect in 2023 and has been criticized by Republicans and many in law enforcement. A high-profile incident in Chicago last year, where a woman riding public transit was set on fire by a man who had previous convictions, has led to more calls for action.

The panel discusses what is likely to be considered.

Also, a new law would automatically seal records of nonviolent offenders within a period of time after their sentence is complete. It's known as the Clean Slate Act.

Lawmakers are talking affordability as the session begins and the governor's office is reserving more money in the current budget due to uncertainty at the federal level.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WAND-TV Capitol Reporter Mike Miletich.

