State Week: Tariffs and election fallout

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III, Rick Pearson
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:26 PM CDT
It was a momentous week as President Donald Trump announced tariffs on goods from around the world. The move has spread fears of a global recession. The U.S. economy, which had been seen as strong, is now becoming a concern for many. What is at stake for Illinois?

This turn of events follows a lackluster election night for Republicans that saw them lose a high profile Supreme Court race in Wisconsin and more losses in Chicago's suburbs.

And Gov. JB Pritzker returned from a trade trip to Mexico.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Reporter Rick Pearson.

Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Rick Pearson
