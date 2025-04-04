State Week: Tariffs and election fallout

It was a momentous week as President Donald Trump announced tariffs on goods from around the world. The move has spread fears of a global recession. The U.S. economy, which had been seen as strong, is now becoming a concern for many. What is at stake for Illinois?

This turn of events follows a lackluster election night for Republicans that saw them lose a high profile Supreme Court race in Wisconsin and more losses in Chicago's suburbs.

And Gov. JB Pritzker returned from a trade trip to Mexico.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Reporter Rick Pearson.