U of I Alumni Achievement Award recipient Cheri Bustos reflects on her journey from Springfield to Congress
The Honorable Cheri Bustos is a UIS Public Affairs Reporting program graduate, former Congresswoman and recipient of the University of Illinois Alumni Achievement Award. Bustos spoke to Community Voices about how her experience in the PAR program influenced her career and her time as a Congresswoman. She also discussed her achievements in Congress, the importance of bipartisanship and her current role at Mercury Public Affairs.