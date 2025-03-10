© 2025 NPR Illinois
U of I Alumni Achievement Award recipient Cheri Bustos reflects on her journey from Springfield to Congress

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 10, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT
The Honorable Cheri Bustos
Courtesy of Cheri Bustos
The Honorable Cheri Bustos

The Honorable Cheri Bustos is a UIS Public Affairs Reporting program graduate, former Congresswoman and recipient of the University of Illinois Alumni Achievement Award. Bustos spoke to Community Voices about how her experience in the PAR program influenced her career and her time as a Congresswoman. She also discussed her achievements in Congress, the importance of bipartisanship and her current role at Mercury Public Affairs.

Government & Politics University of Illinois Springfield
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
