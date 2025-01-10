© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
State Week: Madigan takes the stand

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published January 10, 2025 at 1:06 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

In a surprise move, the former Illinois House Speaker decided to testify in his own defense in his corruption trial.

Michael Madigan was questioned by his attorney. But a pivotal point in the proceedings could come next week as prosecutors will get their to grill Madigan. We discuss the strategy to testify and what could come as the trial inches closer to wrapping up.

We also talk about some legislation that made it through during the so-called "lame duck" session of the Illinois General Assembly.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.
Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
