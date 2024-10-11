Does Columbus Day represent American values? Local teachers advocate to remove holiday from school calendar

Indigenous People’s Day is a holiday that’s been increasingly recognized by more states and more Americans, but it has yet to become a federal holiday and replace Columbus Day, which has been the subject of criticism in recent years. Two local teachers Michelle Cruz Hine and Emily Anderson have spoken out about removing Columbus Day from the Springfield Public School District 186 calendar. They spoke to Community Voices about the problematic history of Christopher Columbus, the history of the Taino people and the values they want to see celebrated in American culture.

For more information:

https://www.change.org/p/springfield-il-replace-columbus-day-with-indigenous-peoples-day-on-the-city-calendar

https://www.npr.org/2021/10/11/1045084634/indigenous-peoples-day-is-a-federal-holiday-now-activists-want-to-drop-columbus-

https://tainomuseum.org