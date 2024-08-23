State Week: Democrats leave the convention energized

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago appears to have accomplished its goal. It got the party faithful fired up about the Harris/Walz ticket. There were no major problems. In Illinois, police were lauded for the way protests were handled and several politicians were able to raise their profiles. A former Illinois Republican congressman was given prime stage time and Gov. J.B. Pritzker successfully avoided questions about his political future.

Our panel recaps the DNC and where the race goes from here. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.