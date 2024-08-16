State Week: Looking ahead to the DNC

Chicago is playing host the Democratic National Convention for the first time since 1996. Enthusiasm among party faithful for the Harris/Walz ticket has grown and that has carried mover to the convention itself.

Chicago officials say the city is ready to welcome delegates, elected officials and protestors. But there are concerns protests could turn violent.

Our panel also discusses a judge's order for the state to shut down Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet. And we remember longtime Auditor General William Holland.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Political Writer Dan Petrella.