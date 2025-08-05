© 2025 NPR Illinois
Rep. LaHood won't run for Senate, aims to keep his seat in the House

WGLT | By Lauren Warnecke
Published August 5, 2025 at 3:33 PM CDT
A man in a blue polo shirt speaks passionately at a podium with a microphone, possibly discussing his U.S. Senate primary run. Several people sit behind him, some holding signs and wearing red shirts, with a partially visible banner in the background.
Mitchell Armentrout
/
Chicago Sun-Times
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood has been encouraged to run in next year’s Republican primary to replace Sen. Dick Durbin. He's opted to campaign to remain in the House.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood wants to stay in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The five-term Peoria Republican announced his 2026 re-election campaign Tuesday. LaHood represents Illinois' 16th Congressional District, covering a large swath of Central and Northern Illinois including parts of Bloomington-Normal and Greater Peoria.

"Through my career in public service, I've had the honor of representing hardworking families across Illinois," LaHood said in a statement. "I'm proud of the results we've delivered—lowering taxes, standing up to foreign threats like China, securing historic wins for the middle-class and small businesses and ensuring the voices and values of our communities are amplifies in Washington."

LaHood considered a run for statewide office, prompted by an open Senate seat held by outgoing Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin. In announcing his re-election campaign on social media, he said he's "humbled and grateful for the encouragement" but remains focused on delivering President Trump's agenda. Republican Mark Kirk was the last GOP senator from Illinois, replaced by Democrat Tammy Duckworth in 2017.

Peoria Democrat Joe Albright announced a 2026 campaign attempting to unseat LaHood in the deep red, heavily rural 16th Congressional District. President Trump endorsed LaHood's 2022 campaign, which he won in an uncontested race.
Illinois
Lauren Warnecke
Lauren Warnecke is a reporter at WGLT. You can reach Lauren at lewarne@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Lauren Warnecke