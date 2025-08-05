Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman to run for state representative

Longtime Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said Tuesday he will run for the Republican nomination for state representative in the 105th District.

Ruestman's announcement followed shortly after current state Rep. Dennis Tipsword decided not to seek re-election, pivoting to run for Woodford County sheriff.

Ruestman has served as Woodford County coroner for over 30 years and said he “brings a record of integrity, public service, and deep-rooted community values to the race.”

“I have dedicated much of my life to serving the people of Woodford County, and I’m ready to take that experience and commitment to Springfield,” Ruestman said in a statement. “With Representative Dennis Tipsword not seeking re-election, I believe our district needs a steady, local voice in Springfield—someone who understands the needs of our rural communities, supports law enforcement, and defends conservative values.”

Ruestman said his priorities will include "protecting farmland, promoting small business growth, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and keeping communities safe through strong public safety support."

“This is a critical time for Illinois, and I’m ready to be a voice that reflects the common-sense values of the 105th District,” Ruestman said.

The 105th District is a heavily Republican district that includes parts of Woodford, Peoria, McLean, Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall and Putnam counties.

The primary election is March 17. The general election is Nov. 3.