© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Pritzker and the Veep sweepstakes

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Kent RedfieldAmanda Vinicky
Published August 2, 2024 at 11:59 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is among the finalists under consideration to be Kamala Harris' running mate this fall. If he doesn't get the job, it won't be for a lack of interest. Reports say Pritzker has been vetted by the campaign. A decision is expected soon.

Our panel also discusses Donald Trump's appearance in Chicago before a convention of Black journalists. And Chicago's mayor is pushing back against the governor's refusal to give additional funds to the city's public schools.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield and Chicago Tonight's Amanda Vinicky.

Tags
Government & Politics State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Kent Redfield
Springfield
See stories by Kent Redfield
Amanda Vinicky
Amanda Vinicky moved to Chicago Tonight on WTTW-TV PBS in 2017.
See stories by Amanda Vinicky
Related Stories