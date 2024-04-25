© 2024 NPR Illinois
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid explains how virtual courtrooms serve those with low-income and few resources

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:26 PM CDT
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Logo

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid is a non-profit organization which provides free civil legal services to low-income individuals and senior citizens in central and southern Illinois. Executive Director Clarissa Gaff and Managing Attorney Diane Goffinet spoke to Community Voices about the organization and how virtual courtrooms remove barriers for individuals with limited resources. They also explained the great need in Illinois for legal services and how the organization hopes to reach more people in need through the use of mobile legal clinics.

For more information visit: lincolnlegal.org
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
