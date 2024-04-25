Land of Lincoln Legal Aid explains how virtual courtrooms serve those with low-income and few resources

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid is a non-profit organization which provides free civil legal services to low-income individuals and senior citizens in central and southern Illinois. Executive Director Clarissa Gaff and Managing Attorney Diane Goffinet spoke to Community Voices about the organization and how virtual courtrooms remove barriers for individuals with limited resources. They also explained the great need in Illinois for legal services and how the organization hopes to reach more people in need through the use of mobile legal clinics.

For more information visit: lincolnlegal.org