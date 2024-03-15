State Week: Bring Chicago Home referendum goes before voters

A controversial ballot measure, that has gone through several court fights, will be on the ballot Tuesday in Chicago. Called "Bring Chicago Home," it would raise the real estate transfer tax on wealthier properties. The proceeds would go toward affordable housing efforts.

If approved, the Chicago City Council would still need to vote to raise the rates. That would likely trigger yet another court challenge. The effort comes as Chicago is still dealing with providing resources for thousands of migrants who have arrived in the city.

We also discuss a new revenue estimate for the state and yet more delays for the proposed Obama Presidential Center.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's Heather Cherone.