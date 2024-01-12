© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
State Week: Dangerous cold raises concerns about migrant safety

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHeather Cherone
Published January 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM CST
For months, concerns about housing migrants in Chicago have pointed out the city's winters can be deadly to those unprepared. With the coldest weather this season arriving, finding shelter for those who have been transported to the area is a major concern.

In some instances, city buses are being used to keep them warm at the designated landing zone. Meanwhile, other Illinois cities have seen buses bringing migrants from the border.

Also, we discuss the latest with Illinois' assault weapons ban and the recent conviction of former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke for corruption.

