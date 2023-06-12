Director of Oak Ridge Cemetery appointed

Mayor Misty Buscher has appointed Gregory C. Tally as Executive Director of Oak Ridge Cemetery. Oak Ridge Cemetery is the second most visited cemetery in the nation with almost one million visitors entering the cemetery annually. Tally will oversee the educational programs, engagement, and maintenance of the approximately 180 acres of property.

Tally has an Associate Degree in Mortuary & Funeral Science and a Bachelor's Degree in Science in Health Care Administration. Tally brings with him over 25 years of experience in mortuary services, finance, and compliance. Before being appointed as Executive Director, Tally served as the Vice President of Mortgage Lending at Marine Bank.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Gregory C. Tally as the new Executive Director of Oak Ridge Cemetery," says Mayor Buscher. “Tally is committed to upholding the high standards of Oak Ridge Cemetery and ensuring that all visitors receive the utmost care and attention. We are confident that Tally's leadership will guide the department to new heights."

Tally will succeed interim Oak Ridge Director, Michael Lelys. Tally's appointment by Mayor Buscher is still subject to approval by the City Council.