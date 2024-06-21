Largest tree in Springfield endangered by storms

The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation will conduct a program 10 a.m. to noon Sunday June 23 to protect what is considered to be the largest tree in Sangamon County, a cottonwood located at the cemetery.

The tree, damaged by past storms, is in danger of falling. Arborists are expect to climb and use aerial equipment to trim the 100-foot tree, which is aimed at preserving it.

Arborist Guy Sternberg will discuss the trimming efforts along with tree and forest management. Visitors will be kept in a safe space during the work.

A $5 donation is suggested. If raining, the work will be rescheduled until the following Sunday.