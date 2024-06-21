© 2024 NPR Illinois
Largest tree in Springfield endangered by storms

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:59 PM CDT
Cottonwood tree at Oak Ridge Cemetery
Starhill Forest Arboretum
Cottonwood tree at Oak Ridge Cemetery

Program Sunday at Oak Ridge Cemetery aims to help

The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation will conduct a program 10 a.m. to noon Sunday June 23 to protect what is considered to be the largest tree in Sangamon County, a cottonwood located at the cemetery.

The tree, damaged by past storms, is in danger of falling. Arborists are expect to climb and use aerial equipment to trim the 100-foot tree, which is aimed at preserving it.

Arborist Guy Sternberg will discuss the trimming efforts along with tree and forest management. Visitors will be kept in a safe space during the work.

A $5 donation is suggested. If raining, the work will be rescheduled until the following Sunday.

Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Maureen Foertsch McKinney is news editor and equity and justice beat reporter for NPR Illinois, where she has been on the staff since 2014 after Illinois Issues magazine’s merger with the station. She joined the magazine’s staff in 1998 as projects editor and became managing editor in 2003. Prior to coming to the University of Illinois Springfield, she was an education reporter and copy editor at three local newspapers, including the suburban Chicago Daily Herald, She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in English from UIS.
