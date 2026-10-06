UIS is holding an open house for prospective students

The University of Illinois Springfield will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the Student Union, located at 2251 Richard Wright Drive on the UIS campus.

The event will give prospective students and their families an opportunity to learn more about UIS academic programs, campus life, student services and the admissions process.

Visitors can explore campus through guided campus and residence hall tours, attend an academic fair featuring faculty and staff from across the university, and participate in informational sessions on topics such as transferring credits, paying for college, student support services and applying for admission.

Prospective students and their families will also have opportunities to connect with current students, faculty and staff during panel discussions and question-and-answer sessions.

Attendees can learn more about the UIS Prairie Promise, which guarantees full coverage of tuition and mandatory fees for qualified first-year and transfer students. The program helps make a UIS education more affordable by combining Illinois Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants, AIM HIGH grants and eligible UIS scholarships to cover remaining tuition and mandatory fees. Eligible students must be Illinois residents admitted to an on-campus undergraduate program, demonstrate financial need and enroll full-time.

Registration for the open house is available at uis.edu/visit. Students who are unable to attend the event may also schedule an individual campus visit through the website.