UIS to hold a virtual discussion on recent elections - Nov. 20

The University of Illinois Springfield invites the public to a virtual panel discussion, “From City Halls to Statehouses: Lessons from the 2025 Elections.”

The event will bring together top political scholars, journalists and UIS alumni to break down key local or statewide races in New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, Minnesota, Illinois and beyond.

It will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 on Zoom.

Sean Crawford of NPR Illinois will moderate the discussion with panelists including:

UIS Associate Professor of Political Science Matt Geras

Seth Richardson, a UIS alum and journalism lecturer at the University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Lindsey Cormack, an associate professor at Stevens Institute of Technology

Amanda Wintersieck, an associate professor and director of the Institute for Democratic Empowerment and Pluralism at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The event is free and open to the public and is co-sponsored by the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership and the UIS School of Politics and International Affairs. It will be recorded and shared afterward on NPR Illinois and with all registrants.

Register online at go.uis.edu/2025elections.