Unveiling Injustice: A Conversation with Dr. Lesa Johnson
Dr. Lesa Johnson is an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Illinois Springfield. She spoke to Community Voices about her journey into sociology, her research on racism's effects on the Black community, and suggestions for how people can address inequality. Dr. Johnson also talks about an upcoming symposium and workshop on anti-Black terror in Illinois and reconciliation. More information about the event can be found here.