© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unveiling Injustice: A Conversation with Dr. Lesa Johnson

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published March 4, 2025 at 1:37 PM CST
Lesa Johnson
Courtesy of Lesa Johnson
Dr. Lesa Johnson

Dr. Lesa Johnson is an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Illinois Springfield. She spoke to Community Voices about her journey into sociology, her research on racism's effects on the Black community, and suggestions for how people can address inequality. Dr. Johnson also talks about an upcoming symposium and workshop on anti-Black terror in Illinois and reconciliation. More information about the event can be found here.
Tags
Arts & Life University of Illinois Springfield (UIS)
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories