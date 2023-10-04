UIS announces Prairie Promise to provide financial help to new students

The University of Illinois Springfield is providing help for some first time undergraduate students.

Prairie Promise is a new four-year financial aid program for Illinois residents. It will cover the cost of tuition and fees for new students enrolled full time in on-campus degree programs starting next fall.

The school said it will use a combination of MAP grant awards, UIS scholarships and awards and AIM HIGH grant funds to cover the cost of tuition and fees. To qualify, students must be eligible to receive MAP grant funding, which requires a demonstration of financial need.

Unlike a program announced this week at Millikin University, Prairie Promise won't rely on federal Pell Grants. Any Pell grants or other forms of gift aid awarded may be used toward other educational-related expenses such as living expenses, books, supplies and equipment.

“The Prairie Promise will allow more Illinois students to obtain a college degree without worrying about the cost,” said UIS Chancellor Janet Gooch. “It will not only expand access to education but also help to close the achievement gap for many students from diverse backgrounds.”

“There are a lot of factors involved with paying for college beyond just tuition and fees,” said Vickie Cook, UIS vice chancellor for enrollment and retention management. “The Prairie Promise will maximize our ability to provide access to higher education for students by covering the cost of tuition and fees, without eliminating a student’s ability to take advantage of other financial assistance.”

Students will be eligible for the Prairie Promise as long as all renewal criteria are met for up to four years of continuous, full-time enrollment, or when they have earned their first bachelor's degree.

In order to be considered for the Prairie Promise, students must be admitted, accept admission and submit the 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid by May 1, 2024. Students can apply to UIS at uis.edu/apply or by the Common Application.

For more information on the Prairie Promise, visit uis.edu/promise or contact UIS Financial Assistance at 217-206-6724 or finaid@uis.edu.