Sacred Heart-Griffin announces return of band program

SHG is bringing back its band program beginning in the fall. The schools went without one for the last few years.

SHG’s Fine Arts department is known for its musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. Adding band back into the course catalog allows musicians to find a place for their many talents, according to officials.

Students will learn and perform diverse styles of music, participate in contests, competitions, and instrumental lessons, and provide school spirit at sporting events and pep assemblies.

"After four years, we knew it was time to bring back the instrumental band program, so as to bring about more musical opportunities for our current and incoming SHG students,” said Damien Kaplan, Director of Choral and Music Activities. "Band creates such vivid memories for a growing musician, and helps mold our brains to understand the value of teamwork, dedication, musical drive, and fun! With the addition of a band program, the sky's the limit for Sacred Heart-Griffin and our Catholic elementary schools!”

Students at SHG and junior high students at Springfield Catholic grade schools will be eligible to participate in the band program.

The announcement of the program indicated this partnership will allow SHG to provide a premier musical experience for students by enabling them to meet and perform with other students from different schools. Collaborating with the grade schools will help build up the program and create a pipeline of interested students, leading to long-term success.

"Fine arts programming is vital to the strength of any school,” said Kara Rapacz, Principal. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to offer instruction in instrumental music to our students in grades 6-8 at the Springfield Catholic Schools as well as to students at SHG.”