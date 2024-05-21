From barbers to baristas, the Crafted Stag Supply offers more than just men’s clothing

The Crafted Stag Supply is a new store offering men’s clothing and accessories, but unlike other clothing stores, it also offers other services like freshly brewed coffee and a hot shave. Owner Grant Hammer spoke to Community Voices about the Crafted Stag Supply and explained it’s a man cave where customers can not only enjoy the products offered, but also the experience of shopping.

For more information visit: https://craftedstagsupply.com/