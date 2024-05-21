From barbers to baristas, the Crafted Stag Supply offers more than just men’s clothing
The Crafted Stag Supply is located at 3455 Freedom Dr. in Springfield, Ill.
The Crafted Stag Supply is a new store offering men’s clothing and accessories, but unlike other clothing stores, it also offers other services like freshly brewed coffee and a hot shave. Owner Grant Hammer spoke to Community Voices about the Crafted Stag Supply and explained it’s a man cave where customers can not only enjoy the products offered, but also the experience of shopping.
For more information visit: https://craftedstagsupply.com/