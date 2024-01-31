What will it take for Springfield to become the home of the next technology revolution? Cully Davis lays out key elements

Last November UIS Innovate Springfield and the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln hosted a public event titled “The Next Technology Revolution,” which featured, Springfield native and Vice Chairman for equity private markets at Jefferies’ Global Technology Investment Banking Group, Cully Davis.

Davis has nearly 30 years of investment banking experience and worked with numerous businesses known for being on the cutting edge of technology including, Google, Groupon, Lyft, Box, Kite Pharma, MicroStrategy, and SunPower to name a few. At this event, Davis shared lessons he’s learned in Silicon Valley and the elements needed to make Springfield the home of the next technology revolution.