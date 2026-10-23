A discussion on What the Constitution Means to Me, post performance

Following a performance of What the Constitution Means to Me at the UIS Studio Theatre, a post-show panel challenged audiences to consider the question: What does the Constitution mean to me?

The conversation brought together director Meredith Vogel-Thomas, UIS legal studies professor Deborah Anthony, and student performer Ursula Phillips-Eccles. Their answers reflected both personal experience and civic responsibility.

Vogel-Thomas described the Constitution as a “scaffolding” for the nation, providing a framework rather than a foundation. The true foundation, she argued, is the people whose efforts and sacrifices continue to shape the country. Anthony echoed that idea, calling the Constitution a flexible framework whose meaning evolves through public engagement and interpretation. For Ursula Phillips-Eccles, the document represents protection, even if its influence is not always visible in daily life.

Panelists explored how personal experiences influence constitutional understanding, from marriage equality and citizenship to free speech and equal protection. Anthony highlighted the transformative role of the 14th Amendment, noting that it introduced constitutional guarantees of equality and remains one of the most frequently cited provisions in court cases today.

A recurring theme was the importance of civic participation. Panelists emphasized informed voting, media literacy, respectful debate, and meaningful conversations across differences. Social media, they suggested, is rarely a substitute for genuine dialogue. Democracy, they argued, requires citizens willing to listen, learn, engage, and challenge their own assumptions.

As audience members reflected on what the Constitution means to them, one message emerged clearly: constitutional questions are not only about courts and legal texts. They are about people, communities, and the democracy we continue to build together.

The post -show panel was produced by the UIS Peforming Arts Center, the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, and NPR Illinois.

Transcript pending.