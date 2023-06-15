American Heart Association to host free Heart and Stroke Walk | Community Voices
Director of the American Heart Association in Central and Western Illinois Catherine Henebry sat down with Community Voices co-host Vanessa Ferguson to highlight the importance of staying active and keeping your heart happily beating along. She discussed ways to stay healthy in everyday life, signs to spot a stroke, and the free AHA hosted Heart and Stroke Walk on June 25 designed to help everyone stay active and have fun while doing it.