Community Voices

American Heart Association to host free Heart and Stroke Walk | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT
American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk participant
American Heart Association
/
A walker participates in the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk.

Director of the American Heart Association in Central and Western Illinois Catherine Henebry sat down with Community Voices co-host Vanessa Ferguson to highlight the importance of staying active and keeping your heart happily beating along. She discussed ways to stay healthy in everyday life, signs to spot a stroke, and the free AHA hosted Heart and Stroke Walk on June 25 designed to help everyone stay active and have fun while doing it.

Tags
Community Voices American Heart Association
