American Heart Association works to turn bystanders into lifesavers locally and nationwide

The American Heart Association is an organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. They also promote healthier lives. This work is done through education, research and advocacy. Catherine Henebry, Director of School Engagement & Springfield Heart & Stroke Walk, along with Lauren Peters, AHA Illinois Government Relations Director, spoke to Community Voices about the story behind their Nation of Lifesavers initiative, legislation surrounding cardiac emergency response plans in schools, and they shared stories of how CPR has saved lives. They also talked about the annual Springfield Heart & Stroke Walk happening at Southwind Park on June 9. For registration and more details click here.