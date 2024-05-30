© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
American Heart Association works to turn bystanders into lifesavers locally and nationwide

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published May 30, 2024 at 2:44 PM CDT
2024 Springfield Heart Walk flyer.
American Heart Association Illinois Facebook page
The Heart and Stroke Walk will take place on June 9 in Springfield, Ill.

The American Heart Association is an organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. They also promote healthier lives. This work is done through education, research and advocacy. Catherine Henebry, Director of School Engagement & Springfield Heart & Stroke Walk, along with Lauren Peters, AHA Illinois Government Relations Director, spoke to Community Voices about the story behind their Nation of Lifesavers initiative, legislation surrounding cardiac emergency response plans in schools, and they shared stories of how CPR has saved lives. They also talked about the annual Springfield Heart & Stroke Walk happening at Southwind Park on June 9. For registration and more details click here.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
