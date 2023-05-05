© 2023 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Jacksonville men's clothing 'bro-tique' owner Tim Flinn shares his experiences of helping men find their new duds | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Logan Bricker
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
Haberdash logo
Haberdash
/
70 N Central Park, Jacksonville, Ill.

Tim Flinn is the owner of "The Haberdash" men's clothing store and "bro-tique," as he likes to put it. He seeks to create a relaxing environment for men to come in and find help curating their new, dashing look. From clothes, tailors and accessories to hair care, beard styling products and the rare whiskey tasting, the Haberdash has it all to make you the best man you can be.

Tags
Community Voices fashionJacksonville
Logan Bricker
Logan Bricker is a student at the University of Illinois Springfield studying journalism. He also assists the Community Voices team at NPR Illinois.
See stories by Logan Bricker
