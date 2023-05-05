Jacksonville men's clothing 'bro-tique' owner Tim Flinn shares his experiences of helping men find their new duds | Community Voices
Tim Flinn is the owner of "The Haberdash" men's clothing store and "bro-tique," as he likes to put it. He seeks to create a relaxing environment for men to come in and find help curating their new, dashing look. From clothes, tailors and accessories to hair care, beard styling products and the rare whiskey tasting, the Haberdash has it all to make you the best man you can be.