The Bunns and the Lincolns: A family friendship

For Bob Bunn, an effort to research his family's history has turned into a fascinating journey. A fifth generation Springfield resident, he has traced his family's time in the city back to 1840, including the arrivals of his great-great grandfather Jacob Bunn and great-great uncle John Bunn.

The Bunn's have been involved in business and civic life ever since. For Bob, now retired from Bunn Capital, making sure the past was accurate and accessible for future family members is what drove him. He's poured through letters, newspaper articles and more.

His work has confirmed an association with the Lincoln family. He will speak about the family friendship Monday Feb. 13, at Lincoln Land Community College. The lecture will be at the Trutter Center at 9 a.m.

The Bunns owned a wholesale grocery on the Old Capitol Square. Lincoln had an office nearby.

"(Lincoln) would walk around...The Bunn's would be outside. They'd get to know each other" Bob Bunn said. "By 1844 or so, Lincoln is helping Bunn in legal matters."

The relationship went on to become a personal and political friendship. Jacob Bunn became Mary Lincoln's personal banker after her husband's assassination.

Bob Bunn said his talk on Monday will also give attendees a view of Springfield in that era.